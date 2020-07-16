Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Rogue Legacy 2
Rogue Legacy 2Rogue LegacyCellar Door Gamesearly accessdelayKotaku Coremetapost
Screenshot: Cellar Door Games

Rogue Legacy 2 has been delayed to August 18. The sequel to 2013's fantastic genealogical roguelike was originally supposed to launch in early access on July 23, but has been pushed back to give the developers at Cellar Door Games a bit more time to polish it before release.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

SwarmofKoalas
Legless Legolas' LEGO Lass

I like roguelikes but the first one never clicked for me (still got like 20 hours, so it might have clicked enough lol). Been many years so I can’t remember why.