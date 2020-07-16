Rogue Legacy 2 has been delayed to August 18. The sequel to 2013's fantastic genealogical roguelike was originally supposed to launch in early access on July 23, but has been pushed back to give the developers at Cellar Door Games a bit more time to polish it before release.
DISCUSSION
I like roguelikes but the first one never clicked for me (still got like 20 hours, so it might have clicked enough lol). Been many years so I can’t remember why.