Rockstar Pledges To Fix Red Dead 2's Stuttering Issues On PC

Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC launch was plagued with technical issues when the game released last week. Developer Rockstar has been chipping away at them, and it announced today that it will be releasing a patch that will hopefully address the game’s stutter.



Many Red Dead PC players, myself included, struggled with an issue where the game would occasionally stutter for a few seconds. Fixes like switching from Vulkan to DX12 resolved the issue for some players, though not nearly all of them. Since launch, Rockstar has released a few patches, largely aimed at problems with the Rockstar Launcher.

In a tweet today, Rockstar wrote that the stuttering may be due to “unforeseen issues related to specific combinations of Nvidia graphics drivers, Nvidia GPU cards, and certain CPU’s.”

“We will be rolling out an update to the game today which will address the stuttering issue alongside a host of other fixes,” the statement continued. “However, we are still currently working together with Nvidia to completely resolve the stuttering issue in a future update, and it may take us up to a few days to properly test everything and ensure the next update completely solves the problem.”

As an apology for the issues PC players have been having, Rockstar will give anyone who plays the game on PC “this week and through to the holiday season” a free “care package for Red Dead Online that includes the Prieto poncho and an assortment of provisions and ammo” to be detailed later.

I haven’t had a chance to get back to Red Dead on PC since launch, but it’s good to see Rockstar tackling the stuttering issue head-on. Hopefully the game’s performance will continue to improve.