A New Rocket League Game Is Coming To Phones

Screenshot : Psyonix

Rocket League Sideswipe is a new 2D mobile version of car soccer sim Rocket League coming to iOS and Android later this year, developer Psyonix announced today.

Sideswipe matches will be two minutes long and feature 1v1 and 2v2 modes to accommodate people playing on mobile (the original game’s matches are five minutes and allow up to four players per team). It will also show the field from a side perspective with players navigating around it using touch controls.

Here’s the trailer:

According to a post over on Pysonix’s blog, the game will be easy to pick up and play but also have advanced techniques player can learn and a competitive ranking system to climb. Like the original, the spin-off will also focus a lot on car customization through unlockable cosmetics, though the studio doesn’t go into detail on how that will all work.

First released on PS4 and PC back in 2015, Rocket League has since gone on to get ported to Xbox, Switch, and next-gen consoles. More recently, the studio behind the game was bought by Epic Games, and last year Rocket League went free-to-play. Despite a steady stream of new updates and battle passes, however, the core game has stayed pretty much the same. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

While Rocket League has gotten new side-modes from time to time, none of them have ever changed things up as much as Sideswipe looks like it will. Time will tell if it works nearly as well as the original or not. A regional limited alpha test on Android is set to begin today in Australia and New Zealand.