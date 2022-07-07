Publisher Nacon announced some new games today, and among them are RoboCop: Rogue City, an upcoming FPS starring the famous cyborg police officer from the 1980s, and Terminator Survival Project, a survival game set in that universe’s bleak, machine-ruled future.



Let’s talk RoboCop first: destined for both PC and consoles (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S), it is being developed by Teyon, the studio responsible for Terminator: Resistance (I’m sensing a pattern here). Here’s the pitch:

Welcome to Detroit; crime runs rampant, the city on the edge of ruin. As things descend further into chaos, you are the solution, a cyborg officer, RoboCop. And it wouldn’t feel right without Peter Weller reprising this role. Become the RoboCop in June 2023! Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. RoboCop is a classic sci-fi action-adventure and one of Hollywood’s most iconic film franchises of all time. NACON and Teyon are working with MGM to develop an authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise’s DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself. In the RoboCop film, when good cop Alex Murphy is fatally wounded by ruthless criminals, innovative doctors are able to piece him back together as an unstoppable crime-fighting cyborg called “RoboCop.”

In some good news for fans of the original films, the Alex Murphy you’ll be playing won’t just look like actor Peter Weller—who “agreed to be the model for the game’s protagonist”—but will feature his voice acting as well, meaning you’re getting the most authentic “dead or alive, you’re coming with me” you can get.

Here’s the game’s trailer, which not only features gameplay—I am liking the implementation of the original film’s target lock-on visuals—but also shows this is looking like the kind of linear, singleplayer shooter that we simply don’t get enough of in this day and age.

RoboCop: Rogue City | Gameplay Reveal

Also announced was Terminator: Survival Project, which I’ll spend a lot less time on since they only showed a brief teaser trailer and said it’s “coming to PC & Consoles in the distant future.”