One Of 2023's Best Shooters Will Be Free On PS Plus

It might be hard to believe, but it’s nearly April already. Really. Feels like this year has flown by and yet it also feels twice as long as usual. Anyway, as is tradition when we reach the end of a month, Sony has revealed the upcoming free upcoming games for PS Plus members, and next month’s bunch includes the excellent RoboCop: Rogue City.

All tiers of PS Plus provide free games every month that can be claimed by subscribers and accessed at any time, as long as you keep paying for your subscription. April 2025's offerings include three games that will be available to download starting April 1.

RoboCop: Rogue City - PS5

- PS5 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - PS5/PS4

- PS5/PS4 Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory - PS4

The real star of the show next month is RoboCop: Rogue City, which was one of my favorite games in 2023. You might assume its just a bog-standard shooter, but it actually plays more like a weird, small open-world RPG inspired by Bethesda games like Fallout 3. Yeah, not what I expected at all going into it back in 2023, but it turned out to be a great game with a lot of heart.

And we just recently learned that it’s getting a sequel (or at least a standalone expansion), so it’s a great time to play the original and catch up before RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business launches on consoles and PC sometime later this year.

And let’s not forget that earlier this month Sony added some great games for PS Plus members to grab, and they’re still available right now. So don’t forget to add Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection to your game library before they leave PS Plus on March 31.

Meanwhile, for those of you who are still playing primarily on PlayStation 4, keep in mind that Sony has announced plans to stop providing free PS4 games every month starting in 2026. So enjoy this final year of PS4 freebies while you can.

