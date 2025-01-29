PlayStation Plus Will Stop Giving Out Monthly PS4 Games Starting Next Year

PlayStation Plus is moving away from offering monthly PlayStation 4 games beginning in 2026. The paid subscription service will still offer them “occasionally,” but the main focus of the program will be PS5 games, and it only took almost the entirety of the current console’s life-cycle to see customer demand get there.

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

“As many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit, PlayStation Plus is also evolving with this trend and will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026,” the company wrote on the PlayStation Blog on Wednesday. “As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026. We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date.”

Advertisement

In the meantime there are still several months of PS4 games coming to the service, with February’s newly revealed haul including the following, available to download between February 4 and March 3:

Payday 3 | PS5

High on Life | PS4, PS5

Pac-Man World Re-Pac | PS4, PS5



Today’s announcement gives current PS4 owners a year’s notice to reconsider whether they want to renew their subscriptions even after the main perk of the service drops out for them. But PS4 players can still claim PS5 games and eventually download and play them once they do decide to make the jump to Sony’s newest hardware. That’s one of the benefits of the current PSN ecosystem: fans’ libraries should remain intact and compatible between console generations, including (hopefully) whenever the PS6 comes out.

Advertisement

PS Plus subscribers on PS4 had a pretty good run, starting in 2013 with the launch of the console and Resogun, through day-and-date indie releases like Rocket League, as well as blockbusters arriving long after release like the Batman: Arkham trilogy. It will have been 12 years and change by the time PS Plus moves on from PS4, and a similar length of time from when Sony stopped adding monthly PS3 games after the PS4 came out (which happened in February 2019).

Advertisement

But there are still many months to go of new PS4 games being given away on PS Plus. We’ll see if the console goes out with a bang. For now, players have one last chance to grab Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and discover the game’s very disappointing “true ending.”

Advertisement

.