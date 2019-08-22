Image: Riot

Riot says it has reached a settlement with two women who filed a gender discrimination lawsuit late last year. At the time, the women, one current and one former employee, accused Riot of gender-based discrimination and a “men-first” environment that impacted their pay and career advancement. Today, however, Riot sent out a press release announcing a settlement, with the plaintiffs’ lawyer saying that Riot has made “significant changes” to its culture, including “increased transparency” and diversity and inclusion programs. Meanwhile, in a blog post, Riot said it believes that the settlement is “fair for all parties involved,” and it will disclose details after the court has approved the terms of the settlement.













