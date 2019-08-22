Riot says it has reached a settlement with two women who filed a gender discrimination lawsuit late last year. At the time, the women, one current and one former employee, accused Riot of gender-based discrimination and a “men-first” environment that impacted their pay and career advancement. Today, however, Riot sent out a press release announcing a settlement, with the plaintiffs’ lawyer saying that Riot has made “significant changes” to its culture, including “increased transparency” and diversity and inclusion programs. Meanwhile, in a blog post, Riot said it believes that the settlement is “fair for all parties involved,” and it will disclose details after the court has approved the terms of the settlement.
Riot says it has reached a settlement with two women who filed a gender discrimination lawsuit late last year. At the time, the women, one current and one former employee, accused Riot of gender-based discrimination and a “men-first” environment that impacted their pay and career advancement. Today, however, Riot sent out a press release announcing a settlement, with the plaintiffs’ lawyer saying that Riot has made “significant changes” to its culture, including “increased transparency” and diversity and inclusion programs. Meanwhile, in a blog post, Riot said it believes that the settlement is “fair for all parties involved,” and it will disclose details after the court has approved the terms of the settlement.