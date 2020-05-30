Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Riot Reveals New Valorant Agent, Reyna

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Valorant
ValorantNewsReynaCharacterRiot GamesKotakucore
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Riot Reveals New iValorant /iAgent, Reyna
Screenshot: Riot Games (Twitter)

The official Valorant Twitter account released a short teaser today showing off a new character coming to the game. Her name is Reyna and she reminds of someone...

Advertisement

Reyna is from Mexico and after teasing the character recently, Riot showed off about 30 seconds of gameplay in a small video. The video also seems to give a peek at a new map that will most likely be released when the game officially launches for everyone on June 2. Expect Reyna to be playable around that same time too.

Advertisement

Valorant has been in closed beta for a few weeks now and caused a whole kerfuffle over on Twitch as players watched hours of streams hoping to gain access to the popular beta. This led to a lot of anger and confusion. But soon anyone will be able to play Valorant and can instead yell online about balance changes and updates.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

The Best Civilization VI Mods

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

There’s Always A Lighthouse. There’s Always BioShock Switch Impressions