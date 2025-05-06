Revenge Of The Savage Planet: 4 Essential Tips To Start Your Journey

Revenge of the Savage Planet is a semi-open world game that takes heavy inspiration from the Metroidvania genre, asking you to thoroughly explore every nook and cranny as you work on building yourself into a god of navigation and combat. There’s a lot to see and do in this densely packed world. It can feel a little overwhelming at times. So, before you set off on your journey, here are four tips to get you started in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Buy the Scanner and Survey Tool upgrades ASAP

Many of the upgrades in Revenge of the Savage Planet are unlocked via story progress and are required to complete the game. However, there are some optional improvements you can make early on that’ll make a difference.

The Scanner and Survey Tool enhancements in the Suit tree are some the most important, as these are vital to your exploration. For the Scanner, you’ll want to grab “Intelli-Visor Upgrade” to improve the range of your Scanner. And for your Survey Tool, make sure you pick up “The ‘Fancy Nancy’ Equipment Tagger” so that using Survey will let you tag nearby Supply Crates and Orange Goo, and “Survey Range Booster” to increase the range you can do so.

Oh, and don’t pass up “Landing Impact Nullifier” in the Suit tree either, as it’ll completely eliminate fall damage. You’ll be doing a lot of exploring at high altitudes, so you’ll be thankful you don’t take damage when you take a tumble down a mountain.

Survey, survey, survey

Speaking of the Survey Tool, make sure you’re spamming it as you explore new areas by clicking in the right stick on the controller (or whatever key it is on PC for those of you using a typing device to control a video game). Once you have the upgrades listed above, you’ll be able to tag a lot of nearby collectibles, as well as ping any veins in the vicinity that you can destroy for materials.

A lot of collectibles are gated off during the early hours due to you not having the necessary upgrades to access them, but they’ll nonetheless get tagged when you survey. You can note which Supply Crates and Orange Goos are accessible to you at any given time on the map by checking to see if they have a small lock on the icon. So, even if you can’t get to them now, you’ll be very happy to have these locations tagged for you when you’re ready to return later.

Don’t put off challenges or research

You’ll sometimes get side-quests in the form of challenges to complete. For instance, one of the earliest of these gives you a handful of tasks to perform out in the world, such as sliding a certain distance or dive bombing into water from high up. While these may seem relatively unimportant at a glance, completing them will actually unlock new blueprints at the 3D printer for some of the best weapon and movement upgrades in the game. So, ya know, don’t let these waste away in your quest log.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to research your captured creatures! Each creature you capture can be researched using the computer terminal at the habitat, and staying on top of this can earn you stuff like color schemes and upgrades. Make sure you’re checking in frequently to keep the research rolling.

Always retrieve your stuff after you die

Look, you’re probably gonna die in Revenge of the Savage Planet. So get used to it. But each time you die, you’ll drop much-needed materials which can set you back quite a bit if you don’t go back for them. When this happens, you’ll receive a quest called “I Take That Back”. Immediately set this as your tracked quest, then return to the biome in which you died.

Unfortunately, your stuff is frequently not in the exact location you died but rather somewhere in that general vicinity. This can make for a more frustrating recovery, but just play things safe and follow your compass. When you reach the location of your stuff, you’ll find a loot box you can click on to grant you everything you dropped. Whew.

Revenge of the Savage Planet is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.



