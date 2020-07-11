Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Screenshot: Devolver Digital/Mediatonic

Revealed during Devolver Digital Direct, the cute-looking Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming out on PS4 and Steam on August 4th. The game has been in a beta stage for some time and is looking great.

