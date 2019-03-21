This week is the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The conference features two awards shows, the Game Developers Choice awards and the Independent Games Festival awards. Here are the winners.



Papers, Please developer Lucas Pope’s latest game, the ocean mystery Return of the Obra Dinn, had a strong showing in both awards. The game about discovering the mysterious events that happened on a sailing ship won Best Narrative at the GDC awards, as well as the IGF Grand Prize and Excellence in Narrative. I never got that far in Obra Dinn, given my love of leaping to wild accusations instead of carefully piecing together its story, but this is certainly more inspiration to give it another go.



You can see all the winners for both awards below.



Best Audio

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Best Debut

Mountains (Florence)

Best Design

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Best Mobile Game

Florence (Mountains)

Innovation Award

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Narrative

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)

Best Technology

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Visual Art

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Best VR/AR Game

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Audience Award

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Game of the Year

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pioneer Award

Rieko Kodama

Lifetime Achievement Award

Amy Hennig

Seamus McNally Grand Prize

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)

Excellence in Visual Art

Mirror Drop (Ian Lilley)

Excellence in Audio

Paratopic (Arbitrary Metric)

Excellence in Design

Opus Magnum (Zacktronics)

Excellence in Narrative

Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)

Nuovo Award (given to unusual, experimental games)

Black Room (Cassie McQuarter)

Best Student Game

After HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk, Abi Meekel)