Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo’s development head, just announced that Retro Studios, maker of the original Metroid Prime series, is now developing the fourth installment. Make that, restarting development from the beginning.



Metroid Prime 4 was announced back in June 2017. At that time, details were scant and only the logo was shown. Nintendo did reveal that development was being led by Metroid Prime series producer Kensuke Tanabe with a “talented new development team.”

However, according to Takahashi, the current development status of the game is “very challenged.” This is why Nintendo decided to have Tanabe work with Retro Studios on the game, rebooting development.

“It will be a long road until the next time we will be able to update you on the development progress and development time will be extensive,” said Takahashi.