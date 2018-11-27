Indie game bullet-hell series Touhou Project debuted in 1996. Creator Zun developed the first and next four games for the NEC PC-9801 personal computer. These original PC-98 releases are currently on sale in Tokyo’s Akihabara.



For a mere 1.5 million yen ($13,207) plus tax.

The first five Touhou Project games are Highly Responsive to Prayers, Story of Eastern Wonderland, Phantasmagoria of Dim. Dream, Lotus Land Story and Mystic Square. While in college, Zun developed these games, published by a group known as Amusement Makers.



Zun began developing Touhou Project for Windows for his one-man outfit Team Shanghai Alice, releasing The Embodiment of Scarlet Devil in 2002.

All of the early Touhou Project games are desirable collectibles, in particular, a full set of those first five PC-98 games, which come with their illustrated sleeves and instruction booklets.

If you’ve got over $13,000 to spend on Touhou Project, head over to Beep Akihabara. STAT!