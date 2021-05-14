Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Steamed

Resident Evil Village, As Told By Steam Reviews

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
Illustration for article titled Resident Evil Village, As Told By Steam Reviews
Image: Capcom / Kotaku
There’s a lot going on in Resident Evil Village: Big lady. Severed hand. Resident Evil 4 parallels. There are other things that happen too, but if you’re a Steam reviewer, those three are very much the main ones.

Kotaku’s Ian Walker had a blast with the game despite some misgivings with pacing, describing it as “Capcom’s attempt at remaking Resident Evil 4 without actually remaking Resident Evil 4.” Steam users, by and large, agree, though the mileage they’ve gotten out of similarities between the two action-horror games has varied. Some enjoy Village’s crafted setpieces and pulse-pounding approach, while others miss Resident Evil 7's looming horror and Resident Evil 4's singular gunplay. But pretty much everybody loves Village’s two real heroes: Lady Dimitrescu and Ethan’s unkillable hand.

Illustration for article titled Resident Evil Village, As Told By Steam Reviews
Image: Valve
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

“(x) number of people found this extremely unhelpful joke/meme review helpful”

Democratizing information was a mistake.