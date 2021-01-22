Report: Vicarious Visions Is Working On A Diablo II Remake

Image : Activision Blizzard

Earlier today, Activision announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 developer Vicarious Visions had been absorbed by Blizzard to provide support on future projects. A few hours later, we now know that one of those projects is a Diablo II remake.

According to Bloomberg, Vicarious Visions has been supporting Blizzard’s Team 3—which is also responsible for the upcoming Diablo IV—for several months in developing a remake of 2000’s Diablo II, far and away the most popular game in the role-playing franchise.

The remake was originally under the purview of Team 1, the group responsible for the much-maligned Warcraft III: Reforged, before the project was eventually handed over to Team 3 sometime last year. Team 1 has since been dissolved, with some employees transferring to new jobs at Blizzard and the rest being let go.

Upon hearing the news this afternoon, social media was flooded with concerns that Vicarious Visions was being pulled away from its own projects only to disappear beneath massive Blizzard initiatives like World of Warcraft and Overwatch. While it remains to be seen if this is the best use of the studio’s talents after its success with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, this is probably a better outcome than many had anticipated.