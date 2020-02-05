Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Report: Banjo-Kazooie Was Named After Former Nintendo President's Family

Luke Plunkett
Veteran games writer Andy Robinson, who before resuming a career in journalism spent a few years at Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, has a very cool story about how Banjo-Kazooie got its name.

While touring Japan recently, Robinson learned that former Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi, who died in 2013, has a son called Katsuhito Yamauchi, whose name is more commonly shortened to just “Katsuhi”. And he has a grandson called Banjo Yamauchi.

Put them together and Banjo-Katsuhi very quickly becomes Banjo Kazooie. This has since been partially confirmed by Banjo’s creator Greg Mayles:

And Banjo composer Grant Kirkhope:

As VGC note in their story, both Katsuhito and Banjo became two of Nintendo’s biggest shareholders through inheritance after Yamauichi’s death.

