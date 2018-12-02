Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: the_starship

The Sega Master System was available in the United States in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and this particular console has existed since then with its anti-dust film intact. Until now.

Reddit user the_starship posted a video in the Game Collecting subreddit showing the plastic removal, and it makes me feel Some Feelings.

On one hand, I think it is awesome that someone is taking the plastic off of this console and getting ready to use it. And, you know, there’s something truly satisfying about pulling that thin layer of plastic off any piece of electronics.

On the other hand, it belongs in a museum. Or maybe not, since it is a game console and it is meant to be played, but this is also a piece of electronics that just went from being pretty pristine to being just a normal Sega Master System. I’d have a hard time ripping that plastic off.

With the good comes the bad, and I guess my feelings are somewhere close to those expressed by user claytonfromillinois in the thread: “I wouldn’t have had the guts honestly. Glad it went as intended.”