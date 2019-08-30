Remedy Entertainment says it’s looking into how to improve Control’s performance on console but that it will take time. The studio also says that an on/off toggle for Motion Blur and Film Grain will be coming in the next update, along with improvements to the map display.
Remedy Entertainment says it’s looking into how to improve Control’s performance on console but that it will take time. The studio also says that an on/off toggle for Motion Blur and Film Grain will be coming in the next update, along with improvements to the map display.