Photo: Reggie Fils-Aime (Twitter )

Reggie Fils-Aime, who retired from Nintendo after spending 15 years at the video game company, will deliver the commencement address at the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida later today.

The proceedings are set to begin around 3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on the college’s website, as well as on Fils-Aime’s Twitter page. The retired gaming executive is expected to offer advice on leadership to the graduating students, some of whom include majors in film, motion design, and game art.

Fils-Aime stepped down from Nintendo on April 15 after spending over a decade working at the company’s North America office. He was originally hired near the end of 2003 just a couple years after the GameCube had launched. It was just one of many periods of uncertainty for the company. But throughout all of its recent history, including the boom years of the Wii and the dark days of the Wii U, Fils-Aime provided a familiar face for Nintendo fans—a passionate salesman who nevertheless helped imbue the annual pitches with a bit of charm and heart.

We’ll be updating this story as he gives his speech.