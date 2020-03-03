Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
JPGS
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:kyoto
kyotojapanmetapost
270
Save
Photo: Fatima Budair

Reflection. Kyoto, Japan. By Fatima Budair.

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line! 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Outriders Is Like Destiny Mixed With Heart Of Darkness

Granblue Fantasy Versus: The Kotaku Review

Marvel's Next Mobile Game Is An All-Star Open-World RPG

The Division 2's Warlords of New York Expansion Is Live Now