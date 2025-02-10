Red Dead Redemption 2 And A Bunch Of Other Games Are 75 Percent Off In Epic Games' Winter Sale

There are a bunch of discounted games in the Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2025, including perennial favorites like Red Dead Redemption 2 as well as more recent GOTY contenders like 2024's apocalyptic city-builder Frostpunk 2. The deals are great, though sadly the Epic Games Store sale coupon hasn’t returned, leading some fans to worry it’s been abandoned for good.

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: September 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: September 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: September 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: September 2023 Edition

While open-world Western Red Dead Redemption 2 has already sold over 67 million copies, it’s possible you or someone you know has kept meaning to check it out but never bit the bullet. Normally $60 at full price, it’s currently just $15 with a 75 percent discount. Meanwhile Frostpunk 2, last year’s excellent sequel that changed up the grim city management sim’s mechanics and story, is currently just $36 (20 percent off).

Advertisement

Here are some other highlights from the sale which runs February 10 to February 24:

Cyberpunk 2077 - $27 (55 percent off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.50 ( 75 percent off)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $6 (90 percent off)

Manor Lords - $28 (30 percent off)

Mafia: Definitive Edition - $8 (80 percent off)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - $12 (80 percent off)

Outer Wilds - $15 (40 percent off)

Homeworld 3 - $30 (50 percent off)

Sifu - $16 (60 percent off)

Star Wars Outlaws - $42 (40 percent off)

Hogwarts Legacy - $21 (70 percent off)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $36 (40 percent off)

Going Under - $5 (75 percent off)

Planet of Lana - $10 (50 percent off)

Dredge - $15 (40 percent off)

Blasphemous 2 - $15 (50 percent off)

The latest batch of free games have also arrived on the Epic store. Deep sea exploration adventure Beyond Blue and tile-based strategy sim Humankind are both available to claim now through February 13 on PC for anyone with an Epic account. And while the current discount on it isn’t very notable (only 10 percent off), roguelike survival sim Tankhead is also worth a look. The game about using junk to craft the ultimate killing machine and take down giant Shadow of the Colossus-style bosses has plenty of rough edges, but also some really cool ideas and a beautiful visual style.

Advertisement

The only real bummer is that the Epic Games Store coupon hasn’t returned with the new winter sale. In the past, users got access to a re-usable coupon for $10 off anything in the store that was over a certain amount. Then it changed to a percentage discount. And now it seems to have been abandoned altogether. Epic’s desire to bootstrap the process of creating a meaningful rival to Steam has been expensive. The coupons perk was seemingly the latest casualty of the company cutting back on giveaways.

Advertisement

The good news is that you can still get 5 percent back on all Epic Games Store purchases to spend on additional games (or Fortnite skins).

Advertisement

.