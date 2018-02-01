Red Dead Redemption 2 will be out October 26, Rockstar said today, the second major delay for what might be the most anticipated game of 2018.

The upcoming prequel to Rockstar’s critically acclaimed Western was previously scheduled for fall 2017, then spring 2018.

“We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay,” Rockstar said on its blog today. “While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish. We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks.”

And here are those screenshots:

