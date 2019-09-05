Red Dead Online will receive its next update on September 10. Frontier Pursuits introduces three additional Specialist roles—Bounty Hunter Trader, and Collector—as well as a free membership that rewards players as they level up and The Outlaw Pass, which increases these gains for the price of 35 gold bars.
