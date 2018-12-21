I’m a sucker for some Christmas music, and now it’s following me from the real world into Red Dead Online.

Various videos have popped up on reddit of Red Dead Online players visiting local saloons to hear the piano player bust out some Christmas classics. I took a trip to Blackwater and checked it out for myself. Sure enough, the pianist was playing holiday bangers like “Jingle Bells,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Good King Wenceslas,” “Joy to the World,” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.”

My favorite part of this experience was how often the game’s AI-controlled characters remind you that you’re in Red Dead. They talk about bodies found in the local rivers or how some poor rancher got stomped to death by one of his own cows. Moments later, the game activates a “Headshot Kills Challenge” and a player swiftly takes you out with his revolver.

Ah, nothing like a bullet finding its way into your head along with a few wholesome holiday tunes.