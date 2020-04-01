Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East
Kotaku East

Recycled Metal Reborn As Excellent Sculptures

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:art
artthailandkotakueast
2
Illustration for article titled Recycled Metal Reborn As Excellent Sculptures
Photo: kreatworks
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

This is the work of Kreatworks, a studio in Phatumthanee, Thailand that specializes in recycled metal art.

The members of the studio have over ten years experience making these steampunk and dieselpunk infused works. The sculptures can range in size from 50 cm to 270 cm, and each one is coated in a lacquer to protect them from rust.

Making them looks like an incredibly complex process. But the resulting sculptures are very cool.

Fittingly, they made this:

For more, check out Kreatworks’ Facebook page or Instagram account. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

