Japan’s DJ Doooo not only makes music but also wraps everyday objects in realistic-looking human flesh. The result is starting, and ghoulish.
For example, check out his iPhone case.
Here’s a better look, complete with holiday festivities.
Even the equipment he performs with gets the same treatment.
Doooo made an unusual cover for an inkan (stamp).
The stamp reads 人肉 (jin-niku) or “human flesh.”
This is not Doooo’s freakiest creation to date.
This is.
Goodness.
Ladies and gentleman, DJ Doooo.