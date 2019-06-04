Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: 44doooo

Japan’s DJ Doooo not only makes music but also wraps everyday objects in realistic-looking human flesh. The result is starting, and ghoulish.



For example, check out his iPhone case.

Here’s a better look, complete with holiday festivities.

Even the equipment he performs with gets the same treatment.

Doooo made an unusual cover for an inkan (stamp).

The stamp reads 人肉 (jin-niku) or “human flesh.”

This is not Doooo’s freakiest creation to date.

This is.

Goodness.

Ladies and gentleman, DJ Doooo.