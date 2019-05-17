Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Iwate Prefecture in Japan recently selected Geodude as its official supporter, with the Rock Pokémon doing its best to promote the region. In the Pokémon games and anime, Geodude does not have legs, but its real-world cosplaying counterpart does. Unleash the fan art!



Of course, we can see the cosplayer’s legs, but we’re supposed to ignore the transparent pattern squares.

Like so.

But......

The outfit’s long legs soon became meme fodder, spawning humorous fan art and meme images.

Here is how other characters would look like with these legs.