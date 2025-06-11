Resident Evil 9 Lets You Swap Between First-Person And Third-Person Whenever You Want

Resident Evil Requiem, aka the game we are all going to refer to as Resident Evil 9, was revealed during last week’s Summer Game Fest. The trailer didn’t confirm what perspective Requiem will use, but now we know via a hands-off demo that when Capcom’s latest horror game arrives in February 2026, it will feature both a first-person and third-person option.

At Summer Game Fest, Kotaku’s Kenneth Shepard attended a hands-off demo of Resident Evil Requiem, which featured a new character, Grace Ashcroft, strapped to a gurney in a decrepit and dirty hospital. We saw Grace in the game’s first trailer. During the demo, she escaped from the building, found a lighter, and used a fuse to solve a puzzle. Eventually, without a weapon to defend herself, she ran into some creepy monsters. That’s where the demo ended. All in all, pretty standard Resident Evil stuff! The entire demo up to this point was in first-person, similar to Resident Evil 7 and Village. But then, at the very end, Capcom reloaded a save file and paused Requiem. They then switched to third-person for a moment before ending the demo.

Resident Evil 9 Requiem Reveal Trailer

So we didn’t get to see a ton of gameplay in that perspective, but it’s clear that Capcom wants everyone to know that this time around, you’ll be able to swap between first-person and third-person whenever you want. This is a departure from recent Resident Evil games, which have been first-person only. Some longtime Resident Evil fans didn’t like this, and Capcom even added a third-person mode in Village after launch. Requiem launching with this is a big deal and a sign that Capcom is listening to longtime fans, even as it continues to experiment with its long-running series.

Resident Evil Requiem launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on February 27, 2026.

