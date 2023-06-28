Fans Think Red Dead Redemption Might Finally Be Coming To PC

A new game content rating out of South Korea for Red Dead Redemption has fans speculating that a remaster, remake or port of the popular open-world western is coming sooner than later. However, Rockstar has yet to confirm what this rating means or if, after all these years, Red Dead Redemption will finally be coming out on PC.

Originally released in 2010, Red Dead Redemption won numerous game of the year awards and sold incredibly well across Xbox 360 and PS3. In the years since, Rockstar’s open-world game has continued to be popular, spawning a zombie-themed DLC expansion and eventually getting a bigger, better prequel/sequel in the form of Red Dead Redemption II. However, while nearly every major Rockstar game has been released on PC, including RDR2, the original western starring John Martson has never made the leap to any other platforms beyond those original console releases. However, after rumors and reports, it seems that Red Dead Redemption might finally escape the old consoles it’s been trapped on for over a decade.



As spotted by Gematsu, on June 15 the Game Rating and Administration Committee of South Korea (GRAC) posted a new rating for Red Dead Redemption. The previous versions of the game, including the Undead Nightmare DLC release, were already rated by the GRAC, so this appears to be a new product that has recently been rated. According to the rating page, the game was submitted by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.



Kotaku has contacted Rockstar Games to inquire about the rating.



While this Korean video game content rating isn’t a direct confirmation that Red Dead Redemption is getting a remake or remaster, or even getting ported to more platforms, in the past similar ratings have popped up on the GRAC’s site ahead of official announcements.



For example, before the official announcement of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remasters, ratings for the games were posted by the GRAC.

The history of Red Dead Redemption (not) coming to PC

Previously, we reported that a Red Dead Redemption remaster or remake was in the works before the release of the poorly received GTA Trilogy collection. Afterward, sources told me that the RDR remaster project had been shelved.



However, I understand from my sources that Rockstar knows there is an “overwhelming demand” for the original Red Dead Redemption to return. And while previous plans have changed as Rockstar focuses on Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s very possible that the demand for an RDR remaster was too large to ignore, and work on it resumed at some point in the past year.



What this new, potential RDR project could be—a full remake? A simple port? A newly remastered version?—is still unknown. However, based on past Korean ratings leaks, it’s likely we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about whatever this new RDR project might be.