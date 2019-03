Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Rawmen is a Splatoon-like PC multiplayer shooter where naked men fight each other with soup. That description is, in so many ways, a mouthful. The game will contain “numerous food-fueled super weapons” when it launches into early access sometime this year. And lots of soupy little dudes.