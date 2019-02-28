Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Instagram user Mikyou loves slicing up fish and making some incredible sashimi art.



Sashimi, of course, is thinly sliced raw fish (sushi is raw fish served on vinegar rice). Typically, sashimi is made from tuna, salmon, and Japanese amberjack, among other fish.

Here is some of the sashimi that Mikyou has sliced for elegant homecooking.

And this is Mikyou’s sashimi art.

For more, follow Mikyou on Instagram.