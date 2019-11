Rare’s upcoming game, Everwild, is a delightful and fantastical-looking adventure game set in a natural paradise. Revealed today at Inside Xbox, Everwild featured Princess Mononoke-style wilderness and creatures.

The British studio was acquired by Microsoft in 2002. This is Rare’s first game since Sea of Thieves.

We couldn’t discern much about the gameplay or plot (a press release says it is “still early in development”), but there sure are some ador able feral hogs.