The YouTube channel 88Rising has put together a compilation video of rappers trying to save a puppy on a rooftop in VR. There’s a lot of rude language.

There are two reasons why this video is more special than any group of random people trying out rooptop virtual reality experience. The first is that rappers are often known for their outsized personalities. It’s hard to make a name for yourself in the world of music, period, and so someone who fights through all that needs to be both talented and memorable. So they have some good reactions.

The second reason is that a lot of the dudes seem, as Buddy puts it early in the video, “high as fuck.”

The video is full of reactions from people trying to save a puppy from a harrowing rooftop danger zone, but some personal highlights are Famous Dex’s tap out and Saint Jhn’s victory speech at the end where he explains that no one could separate him from his little dog named DMX.

Standing on a fake rooftop seems pretty scary, and while I personally would want to save that puppy, I think my own hesitation around heights would keep me on the safer end of that plank.