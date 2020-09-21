Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Random Generator Spits Out Hilarious Guilty Gear-Style Round Openings

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Guilty Gear
Guilty GearArc System Worksfighting gamesKotaku Core
Illustration for article titled Random Generator Spits Out Hilarious iGuilty Gear/i-Style Round Openings
Screenshot: Arc System Works

Fighting games, especially those made by Japanese developer Arc System Works, are known for having some pretty wild start-of-round messages.

Someone named ArcaneMonkey took all those lines—as well as some choice memes and other non-sequiturs—and inserted them into an online generator, which randomly spits out some really funny stuff.

Here are a few of my favorites:

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

Ah yes, a Sunday’s built for dads.
This is what makes us strong!
Riot 1
Smash it all flat!

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING
Does fighting make you horny too?
Ball 1:
Let’s Cook!

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

I WARNED YOU ABOUT THE STAIRS BRO!!!
ONLY ONE MAY LEAVE
First Clash!
Bottom’s up!

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THE LAZY SUSAN OF FATE IS TURNING
My father killed himself last week
FIRST HOWDY!
Reach Heaven Through Violence

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

CAN’T ESCAPE FROM GREAT LAKES CROSSING
NOW PAY THE MECHANIC
FIRST SHOWDOWN
ORCHESTRATE

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

My dick is hard.
Your fists are harder.
First Course
MAKE IT HAPPEN!﻿

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THE WAR BELLS RING
This is what you are
First Engagement
GET FUCKED!﻿

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

When is Labor Day?
Does any of it matter?
POWER ONE
KICK THEIR ASS﻿

undefined
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

The history of this world is written with fists!
Let’s make it a whole series!
First Engagement
Spin the wheel and laugh at God!﻿

Illustration for article titled Random Generator Spits Out Hilarious iGuilty Gear/i-Style Round Openings
Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

IT’S YOUR MOTHER’S BIRTHDAY
Make this a good one
Chapter One
LET’S ROCK!﻿

Go take the generator for a spin to see what hilarity it produces. It’s sure to distract you from the hellworld outside your door, at least for a little while.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

