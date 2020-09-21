Random Generator Spits Out Hilarious Guilty Gear-Style Round Openings

Screenshot : Arc System Works

Fighting games, especially those made by Japanese developer Arc System Works, are known for having some pretty wild start-of-round messages.

Advertisement

Someone named ArcaneMonkey took all those lines—as well as some choice memes and other non-sequiturs—and inserted them into an online generator, which randomly spits out some really funny stuff.



Here are a few of my favorites:

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

Ah yes, a Sunday’s built for dads.

This is what makes us strong!

Riot 1

Smash it all flat!

Advertisement

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING

Does fighting make you horny too?

Ball 1:

Let’s Cook!

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

I WARNED YOU ABOUT THE STAIRS BRO!!!

ONLY ONE MAY LEAVE

First Clash!

Bottom’s up!

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THE LAZY SUSAN OF FATE IS TURNING

My father killed himself last week

FIRST HOWDY!

Reach Heaven Through Violence

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

CAN’T ESCAPE FROM GREAT LAKES CROSSING

NOW PAY THE MECHANIC

FIRST SHOWDOWN

ORCHESTRATE

Advertisement

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

My dick is hard.

Your fists are harder.

First Course

MAKE IT HAPPEN!﻿

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THE WAR BELLS RING

This is what you are

First Engagement

GET FUCKED!﻿



Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

When is Labor Day?

Does any of it matter?

POWER ONE

KICK THEIR ASS﻿

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

The history of this world is written with fists!

Let’s make it a whole series!

First Engagement

Spin the wheel and laugh at God!﻿



Advertisement

Screenshot : Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

IT’S YOUR MOTHER’S BIRTHDAY

Make this a good one

Chapter One

LET’S ROCK!﻿

Go take the generator for a spin to see what hilarity it produces. It’s sure to distract you from the hellworld outside your door, at least for a little while.

