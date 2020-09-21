Random Generator Spits Out Hilarious Guilty Gear-Style Round Openings

Fighting games, especially those made by Japanese developer Arc System Works, are known for having some pretty wild start-of-round messages.
Someone named ArcaneMonkey took all those lines—as well as some choice memes and other non-sequiturs—and inserted them into an online generator, which randomly spits out some really funny stuff.
Here are a few of my favorites:
Ah yes, a Sunday’s built for dads.
This is what makes us strong!
Riot 1
Smash it all flat!
THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING
Does fighting make you horny too?
Ball 1:
Let’s Cook!
I WARNED YOU ABOUT THE STAIRS BRO!!!
ONLY ONE MAY LEAVE
First Clash!
Bottom’s up!
THE LAZY SUSAN OF FATE IS TURNING
My father killed himself last week
FIRST HOWDY!
Reach Heaven Through Violence
CAN’T ESCAPE FROM GREAT LAKES CROSSING
NOW PAY THE MECHANIC
FIRST SHOWDOWN
ORCHESTRATE
My dick is hard.
Your fists are harder.
First Course
MAKE IT HAPPEN!
THE WAR BELLS RING
This is what you are
First Engagement
GET FUCKED!
When is Labor Day?
Does any of it matter?
POWER ONE
KICK THEIR ASS
The history of this world is written with fists!
Let’s make it a whole series!
First Engagement
Spin the wheel and laugh at God!
IT’S YOUR MOTHER’S BIRTHDAY
Make this a good one
Chapter One
LET’S ROCK!
Go take the generator for a spin to see what hilarity it produces. It’s sure to distract you from the hellworld outside your door, at least for a little while.
DISCUSSION