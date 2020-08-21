Ramen Waiter Robots Coming To Japan

Photo : Kourakuen

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Later this month, ramen chain Kourakuen in Fukushima will begin trialing robot waiters to bring patrons hot, steaming bowls of ramen.



Advertisement

Called K-1, the robot is supposed to help with social distancing in the age of covid-19 for contactless service and reduce the burden on restaurant staff.

K-1 is outfitted with voice guidance as well as a sensor to avoid bumping into objects and people while bringing ramen to hungry customers .

Advertisement

According to Kourakuen, the goal is to save labor, which during a pandemic might be safe. However, surely I’m not the only one to worry that in the future increase automation like this will mean fewer jobs.

