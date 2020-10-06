Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Impressions

Rainy Season Is Incredibly Chill

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:rainy season
rainy seasonindiejapanpckotaku core
1
1
Image: Rainy Season

It’s the time of year for a lot of big, loud and explosive games, so if at any time you’re feeling in need of a palate cleanser, you could always check out Rainy Season.

Advertisement

A very small, very quick game by Inasa Fujio, it puts you in the role of a Japanese boy whose plans for a day out are ruined by the rain. Instead you’re stuck inside with your family, and the object of the game is to explore the house you’re now trapped in, poking through a family’s belongings and uncovering some...secrets.

Not ominous or evil ones! Just...secrets.

Like I said it’s a pretty quick little game—you’ll finish it in around 45 minutes, since it operates on its own clock—but there’s a lot of heart and some interesting stuff to explore. It also, despite the limited time and scale, manages to completely nail the feeling of being a kid inside on a day like this.

Advertisement

It’s so grounded in mundane minutiae that the parts I loved best were doing stuff like combing through the family fridge. I was supposed to be in Japan right now before all this, and such a domestic, relaxing setting is helping me get some virtual tourism in to help compensate for global pandemics and Australia’s closed borders.

You can get Rainy Season on Steam, but it’s a lot cooler if you get it directly from the developer instead.

G/O Media may get a commission
Charcoal Jacquard Raglan Henley
Charcoal Jacquard Raglan Henley
Use the promo code LSNT
undefined
Image: Rainy Season
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PC

What The Fuck, LA Comic Con Is Going Ahead

20 Years Ago Digimon: The Movie Premiered, And It Wasn't Great

The Resident Evil Movies Are Getting Rebooted With An Adaptation Of The First Two Games

DISCUSSION

divine-almalexia
Divine Almalexia

so if at any time you’re feeling in need of a palette cleanser

I think you wanted “palate”. Although I do imagine this game’s colors are more subdued compared to the ones from its big, loud and explosive counterparts.