Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Crash Course

New To Rainbow Six Siege X? These Operators Should Help You Win

Choosing the right operator for your playstyle and needs could mean the difference between a W and an L

By
Brandon Morgan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A group of operators from a cinematic in Rainbow Six Siege X.
Image: Ubisoft
Jump To
Sledge: AttackerBlackbeard: AttackerThunderbird: DefenderKapkan: Defender

Did you know there are currently 74 playable operators (75 if you count Recruit) available in Rainbow Six Siege X? Back when I used to play daily on PS4, there were, like, twelve. It was manageable. Nowadays? Not so much. How is a new player supposed to sift through thIS broad assortment of characters, find one that suits their playstyle preferences, skill level, and weapon likes or dislikes? It’s a mess and a picture perfect example of bloat. But it’s not the end of the world, as we know which operators new players should thrive with in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Suggested Reading

Robert Downey Jr. Explains How Ironheart Fit An Entire MCU Movie Into One Episode
Say It Ain't So, Charge Jumps Are Slowing You Down In Mario Kart World
Cyberpunk 2077 Joins PS Plus For The First Time Ever Ahead Of Recently Teased Update
GTA 6 Delay Has Enormous Implications For The Industry
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Robert Downey Jr. Explains How Ironheart Fit An Entire MCU Movie Into One Episode
Say It Ain't So, Charge Jumps Are Slowing You Down In Mario Kart World
Cyberpunk 2077 Joins PS Plus For The First Time Ever Ahead Of Recently Teased Update
GTA 6 Delay Has Enormous Implications For The Industry
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Sledge: Attacker

Sledge’s operator card in Rainbow Six Siege X.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Related Content

Netflix's New Rainbow Six Game Looks Very Different
Rainbow Six Siege X Will 'Transform' The Live-Service Tactical Shooter

Related Content

Netflix's New Rainbow Six Game Looks Very Different
Rainbow Six Siege X Will 'Transform' The Live-Service Tactical Shooter

Sledge is a classic operator from the early days. An Attacker, part of Redhammer, specializing in breaching and anti-gadget operations, allowing the British commando the ability to access hard-to-reach areas of a map without putting the entire time at risk. One of his best tools/abilities is the breaching hammer, which smashes through doors and non-reinforced walls, creating entry and fire points for the Attackers.

Advertisement
  • Primary: L85A2 (Assault Rifle) or M590A1 (Shotgun)
  • Secondary: P226 MK 25
  • Gadget: Frag Grenade, Stun Grenade, or Impact EMP Grenade
  • Ability: Breaching Hammer

Blackbeard: Attacker

Blackbeard’s operator card in Rainbow Six Siege X.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Another Attacker from Redhammer, Blackbeard is an American Frontline Breacher with an Adaptable Shield and powerful primary weaponry that, when paired with an operator like Sledge, can quickly ambush and clear an enemy point of interest. He’s a bit tougher to play than Sledge, and slower to boot, but his high health and defensive capabilities make for slower paced gameplay; perfect for new players!

  • Primary: MK17 CQB (Assault Rifle) or SR-25 (Marksman Rifle)
  • Secondary: N/A
  • Gadget: Claymore or Frag Grenade
  • Ability: H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield

Thunderbird: Defender

Thunderbird’s operator card in Rainbow Six Siege X.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

If you fancy yourself more of a support-type player, relying on gadgets and defensive weaponry instead of assault tactics and high-speed operations, then Defenders like Thunderbird, of Wolfguard, prove ideal for new players. She’s a healer, with her Kona Station capable of boosting overall HP or reviving downed players when placed on the ground. Pair that with her moderate speed and health and low difficulty rating to play, Thunderbird is a safe choice.

  • Primary: SPAS-15 (Shotgun) or SPEAR .308 (Assault Rifle)
  • Secondary: Bearing 9 (Machine Pistol), Q-929 (Handgun), or ITA12S (Shotgun)
  • Gadget: Barbed Wire, Bulletproof Camera, or Deployable Shield
  • Ability: Kona Station

Kapkan: Defender

Kaplan’s operator card in Rainbow Six Siege X.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / Brandon Morgan / Kotaku
Advertisement

Kapkan, an original operator, was designed as a Defender with anti-entry and trapper capabilities. He’s ideal for those who enjoy playing the turtle role: just sit back and wait for the best opportunities to take out the Attackers, or just let your explosive equipment do the work for you. His ability, the Entry Denial Device, is an explosive trap that attaches to doors and window frames and, once activated via movement, explodes outward, taking down enemy Attackers. He’s not overly challenging to play, boasts moderate health and speed, though his weapons leave much to be desired. I recommend paying his trap with the SASG-12 for close-quarters domination.

  • Primary: 9X19VSN (Submachine Gun) or SASG-12 (Shotgun)
  • Secondary: PMM (Handgun) or GSH-18 (Handgun)
  • Gadget: Barbed Wire or Bulletproof Camera
  • Ability: Entry Denial Device

Rainbow Six Siege X is available now, completely free-to-play, on PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.