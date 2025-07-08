Returning To R6? Here’s What To Expect In Rainbow Six Siege X

After a decade of back-and-forth attack and defense missions in Rainbow Six Siege, it was most certainly time for an update. Most of us were probably expecting a sequel. But Ubisoft decided an update masquerading as an overhaul would suffice. Rainbow Six Siege X enters the picture and, with it, a bunch of technical improvements, playable content, and promises. But if it’s been some time since you jumped into Siege, you’re likely curious about what makes this new version so special. Let’s get into it.

Unboxing The Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English Baldur's Gate 3's Collector's Edition Celebrates D&D's Connection To Gaming

What does the community think of the new update?

Folks have been actively enjoying Rainbow Six Siege since December of 2015. So we’re about a few months shy of 10 years—that’s a long time to settle into a routine. Folks have been playing maps, operators, and weapons with major changes introduced incrementally over the last decade. But with the X update, everything changes at once. Sometimes, it’s not for the better.

Advertisement

For instance, over on Steam, there are a slew of negative reviews, dropping the first-person shooter to ‘Mixed’ on the platform. To be fair, many of them denounce Ubisoft’s customer service, which is completely fair based on personal experience. Others, however, point toward the game’s ongoing toxic community as part of the problem. It’s not all bad, though. There are still more positive reviews than negative, and players happily tout the gunplay and competitive edge that make up the core experience as continuing highlights.

Advertisement

As for the critics, PCGamesN calls it a “remaster, not a reinvention” while showcasing the attention to detail throughout its reimagined environments, all of which change the dynamic between attackers and defenders. Elsewhere, IGN proclaims the changes fun and “enough to keep me coming back long after I’ve finished this review.” That’s high praise!

Advertisement

So, what’s new in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Advertisement

On the surface, X doesn’t seem like it’s that groundbreaking. But there’s a lot under the hood to consider, especially if you’re a returning player. It’s a little overwhelming, what with so many unique operators, weapon and character skins, game modes, and more to sift through. Here’s what’s new:

Free Access : Anyone can download Siege X and gain access to Standard, Quick Play, and Dual Front, along with 26 Operators.

: Anyone can download Siege X and gain access to Standard, Quick Play, and Dual Front, along with 26 Operators. Carrying Over : If you previously purchased Rainbow Six Siege and any of the content available, such as Operator packs, then everything carries over. You’ll retain your content, progression, access to Ranked matchmaking, and the Siege Cup, plus you’ll receive exclusive rewards.

: If you previously purchased Rainbow Six Siege and any of the content available, such as Operator packs, then everything carries over. Dual Front : One of the biggest (literally) additions to Siege X is the introduction of Dual Front, an all-new game mode that features the first-person shooter’s biggest map to date. You’ll secure territory while defending your current holdings in a 6v6 game mode.

: One of the biggest (literally) additions to Siege X is the introduction of Dual Front, an all-new game mode that features the first-person shooter’s biggest map to date. You’ll secure territory while defending your current holdings in a 6v6 game mode. Destructible Elements : Fire extinguishers, metal detectors, gas pipes, and more litter the maps now, creating additional environmental destruction possibilities.

: Fire extinguishers, metal detectors, gas pipes, and more litter the maps now, creating additional environmental destruction possibilities. Visual Overhaul : At launch, five maps received an entire graphical rework, and the team promises three more map reworks per season. Everything is graphically enhanced, from the ceilings to the floor tiles.

: At launch, five maps received an entire graphical rework, and the team promises three more map reworks per season. Everything is graphically enhanced, from the ceilings to the floor tiles. New Animations: Alongside a visual overhaul, there are new animations. You may now inspect your weapon and rappelling now looks a bit more enticing and graphically better.

Advertisement

Which version should you purchase?



There are three available editions for Rainbow Six Siege X. Most people will wind up playing the Free version, with its low barrier to entry. But if you genuinely enjoy the game and want more variety, the bigger, more expensive editions come with additional Operators.

Advertisement

Free : Unlocks Quick Match, Unranked, and Dual Front Modes, alongside 26 operators.

: Unlocks Quick Match, Unranked, and Dual Front Modes, alongside 26 operators. Elite Edition : All of the above, plus competitive modes (Ranked and Siege Cup) and an additional 16 Operators.

: All of the above, plus competitive modes (Ranked and Siege Cup) and an additional 16 Operators. Ultimate Edition: All of the above, plus 52 additional Operators and 4 Operator cosmetic bundle packs.

Advertisement



Rainbow Six Siege X is available now, completely free-to-play, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.