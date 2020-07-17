Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
JPGS
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:jpgs
jpgsmetapostjapantokyo
Save
Photo: Pawel Sitnik

Rainbow Bridge. Odaiba, Japan. By Pawel Sitnik | Flickr | Instagram 

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line!

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Twitch Forces U.S. Army To Stop Tricking Viewers With Fake Giveaways

Weeks Later, Dr Disrespect Says He Still Doesn't Know Why He Was Banned From Twitch

The 5 Best TV Shows For Little Kids

Hey Let's Watch Henry Cavill Building A Gaming PC

DISCUSSION