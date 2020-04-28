Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Queer Eye Is Now Offering Animal Crossing Advice

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossingqueer eyekotaku core
1
2
Illustration for article titled iQueer Eye/i Is Now Offering iAnimal Crossing/i Advice

Queer Eye interior designer Bobby Berk, without any actual homes to visit and makover right now, is keeping busy by offering his assistance at turning your Animal Crossing trashpit into something easier on the eye.

Advertisement

Or at least that was the intent with this Tweet, which was phrased as a means of getting some “some special hiptips”.

Advertisement

Instead, for the most part it’s simply become a wholesome support network, as people with very nice Animal Crossing homes (and who may not realise this yet) get some public and notable adulation, while those with rotting hellholes receive some gentle words of encouragement.

Advertisement

Amidst all that, though, there are genuine tips that you might find useful:

Advertisement
Advertisement

That’s only if you’re after the advice of someone like Berk, though! My advice would be to simply listen to your heart, and if you want to fill your room with disgusting trash and sleep on a futon in the middle of it, then do it.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Mario Kart Games, Worst To Best

Here’s How Summons Work In Final Fantasy VII Remake

Tips For Playing Gears Tactics

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass