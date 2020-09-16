Quake Soundtrack Features Shenanigans Between Bethesda And Nine Inch Nails

Earlier today, the original Quake soundtrack—composed back in 1996 by Nine Inch Nails—went up for preorder on the band’s site. And accompanying the release was an all-caps note saying “A CERTAIN UNNAMED VIDEO GAME PUBLISHER” stopped the release of some behind-the-scenes essays by former id developers John Romero and American McGee.
The note, as it appeared earlier in the day, read:
We designed this reissue to include a booklet containing essays from id Software’s John Carmack and American McGee. A certain unnamed video game publisher made it impossible to include this in the package, so please honour their wishes by not clicking here to even see the essays, or here to print the booklet out yourself.
Those links let fans both check out and download the essays as they were originally intended to appear alongside the vinyl.
A few hours later, though, that note was removed from the vinyl’s store listing, and the links leading to the essays were also taken down. That said, at time of posting you could still see the booklet here if you want to check it out (the essays are pretty interesting!)
The “certain unnamed video game publisher” is of course Bethesda, whose parent company Zenimax also owns id and who now publishes all of id’s games, including the Quake series.
DISCUSSION
That “Certain unnamed video game publisher” recently gave away the first 3 Quake games on its propietary launcher.
Except, of course, due to an artifact of the way the original CD version of the game worked (and of course due to that publisher being lazy when it came to these modern ports), Reznor’s soundtrack was nowhere to be found. You can patch it in, in theory, but I was never able to get it to work.
So this isn’t the only issue of Quake’s OST causing issues for no good reason.