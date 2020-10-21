Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's Got A Little RPG In It

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Puyo PuyoTetrisSegakotakucoreRPG
Save
Illustration for article titled iPuyo Puyo Tetris 2/is Got A Little RPG In It
Screenshot: Sega

How do you improve upon the cutest way to get your ass kicked while matching colored blobs and blocks? Hit points, stats, and experience levels. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's skill battle mode adds some RPG mechanics to the dual-puzzle mix.

Advertisement

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's skill battles have players forming teams of three characters, each with their own unique game-altering skills, and using those skills to power through puzzle battles, earning experience levels in order to unlock even more powerful skills. Things like healing hit points, changing the color of pieces, or erasing Tetris lines. As characters level up they also increase their HP, MP, Attack, Defense, and Recovery, because there’s nothing more satisfying than watching numbers increase.

Oh, and players also collect item cards that can enhance stats and skills. The launch edition of the game even comes with a trio of special Sonic the Hedgehog themed item cards, because Sega makes Sonic and he’s very popular.

Advertisement

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 arrives on consoles on December 8, just in time for its console release.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Team Of Makeup Artists Turn Celebrity Into Anime Character

The Best Sid Meier Video Games

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

DISCUSSION