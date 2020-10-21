Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's Got A Little RPG In It

Screenshot : Sega

How do you improve upon the cutest way to get your ass kicked while matching colored blobs and blocks? Hit points, stats, and experience levels. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's skill battle mode adds some RPG mechanics to the dual-puzzle mix.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's skill battles have players forming teams of three characters, each with their own unique game-altering skills, and using those skills to power through puzzle battles, earning experience levels in order to unlock even more powerful skills. Things like healing hit points, changing the color of pieces, or erasing Tetris lines. As characters level up they also increase their HP, MP, Attack, Defense, and Recovery, because there’s nothing more satisfying than watching numbers increase.

Oh, and players also collect item cards that can enhance stats and skills. The launch edition of the game even comes with a trio of special Sonic the Hedgehog themed item cards, because Sega makes Sonic and he’s very popular.

