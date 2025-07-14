Unlock Every Character, Skin, And More Using This Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S Cheat Code

Look, I don’t condone cheating on your significant other or swindling folks out of money. But as long as you’re not online hurting someone else’s gameplay experience, I say cheating in a video game ain’t so bad. Life’s short, after all. And for those diving into the Nintendo Switch 2's hybrid puzzler Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S—an expanded version of 2020’s multiplatform Puyo Puyo Tetris 2—you can cheat your way to unlocking just about everything using a simple code on the title screen. So, if you’d like to skip some of the grind and get all the cool shit unlocked in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, scroll down and see the cheat code below.

Cheating in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is a simple, straightforward affair that only requires you to be on the title screen. While on that screen, use this cheat code to unlock everything in Adventure Mode. Hold down both L and R and enter the following button combination:

Up

Down

Right

Left

Y

Y

X

X

If you’ve entered the cheat code successfully, you’ll hear a sound letting you know you’re all set. When you start up the game, you’ll have every character and their voices unlocked, as well as all of the backgrounds, music, and icons you’d normally have to work toward earning in Adventure Mode.

As an added bonus, you’ll also have 9999 credits added to your stash from using this cheat code. With this currency in hand, you can easily purchase any extra stuff you’d like outside of Adventure Mode, so feel free to go on an in-game shopping spree.

Whether you’d like to unlock everything the normal way or cheat your way to having it all, you can do so right now in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, which is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

.