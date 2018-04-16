Today on Highlight Reel we have impressive outpost captures, nautical glitches, sad graves, and much more!
- Fortnite BR - This is a SAFE PLACE - Hazy_Marionette
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - Just up-back fam… - Spartan_Throne
- Assassin’s Creed Unity - D-synced - (Direct file) savmcmxc
- Overwatch - The most satisfying slam you’ll ever see... cheers to our rein.- Superlala
- PUBG - Trying things I learned on reddit - LeonJones
- Sea of Thieves - Full mast - (direct file) lemonlimetwist
- Sea of Thieves - When you try to park the boat - KateIsBaked
- Monster Hunter: World - Omae wa mou shindeiru, odogaron! (Direct File) - Rex16251
- Monster Hunter: World - When the game feels bad for you - Riquinni
- Far Cry 5 - What the hell are you digging? - nfugitt89
- Far Cry 5 - Dodge This - Umaade
- Far Cry 5 - the struggle’s real - PowerMoe040
- Far Cry 5 - Ahhhhhhh! - Sam Worms
- Far Cry 5 - I’m basically budget StealthGamer. - NaggingPeach
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - This. This is the reason I wanna do a segmented 100% speedrun #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - swiffy22
- Breath of the Wild- OH MY GOD #CuccosVsKeese #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - Ezila01
- Breath of The Wild - Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain - thefropro
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!