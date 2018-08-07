The team behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds are so sick of hearing people say “fix the game” that they’ve opened a website specifically geared at “fixing the game”.



It’s called FIX PUBG, which “is a phrase that we’ve been hearing a lot lately”, the site says. “Bugs, performance problems, and quality-of-life issues have been limiting PUBG’s true potential, and you want it fixed. So we think it’s time to do something about it.”

Fans and observers would say 6-12 months ago was the time to do something about it, before Fortnite arrived and ate PUBG’s lunch (partly because PUBG, despite being the first big Battle Royale game, ran like trash), but it’s better late than never, I guess.

The site is built around a roadmap that shows exactly what areas of improvement the development team is looking at, and when players can expect something to get better. Or at least get fixed.



It’s a funny site at first glance, but in presenting what’s normally behind-the-scenes timetabling as public information, it’s also an interesting look at just how much shit a developer has to constantly be juggling behind the scenes for an online game.

You can check it out here.