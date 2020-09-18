PS5 Preorders On Amazon Japan Were Also A Total Mess

Screenshot : Sony

When PlayStation 5 pre- orders started on Amazon Japan, the hardware sold out immediately. Then, the scalpers moved in and starting asking ridiculous prices for their pre- orders, reaching as high as 500,000 yen ($4,790).



In Japan, the standard version of the console is priced at 49,980 yen ($478.70). Stores in Japan were not allowing customers to pre- order.

The majority of online retailers in Japan used a lottery system, picking people at random for the chance to pre- order. Amazon Japan, however, did first come, first served. The result was a clusterfuck similar to that seen abroad.

Amazon Japan listed the stock at a standard price, but since Sony was sold out, clicking the product brought up sky-high third-party sellers hoping to cash in. With all the scalpers flooding into Amazon Japan, prices starting jumping to 250,000 yen ($2,395.80) and went higher and higher.

That was when they reached the eye-watering 500,000 yen ($4,789.60)!

Some third-party sellers wrote “Cancellation not allowed” in the product description for ridiculously-priced pre- orders.

A number of customers pre- ordered these overpriced consoles, only to immediately see that the sellers would not accept cancellations, or even that customers would be charged around $500 for cancellation. Amazon Japan reportedly stepped in to prevent the customers from being taken advantage of.

According to IT Media, these outrageous prices violated Amazon Japan’s terms . As of writing, all the high-priced PS5s from scalpers have been removed from the site. Instead, the listing reads, “out of stock.”

