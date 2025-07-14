The Impossible-To-Find 30th Anniversary PS5 Controller Is Coming Back For A Limited Time

Sony celebrated the 30th anniversary of PlayStation with PS1-style special edition consoles and accessories that looked great and almost nobody could get. Everything sold out almost immediately, leaving some fans wondering why the company was depriving itself of the opportunity to sell stuff to its most loyal customers. Well, get ready for a repeat. The 30th anniversary PS5 DualSense controllers are available for order next week, but only for a limited time.

“30th Anniversary PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller will have a limited restock, launching on September 9,” reads a new email from PlayStation via Wario64. “Pre-order exclusively on direct.playstation.com in highly limited quantities while supplies last—PlayStation Plus members get pre-order early access on July 21 at 7:00am PT, with pre-orders for all players on July 23 at 7:00am PT.”



The 30th anniversary DualSense controllers, which include the grey colorway of the original PS1 gamepads and the old system’s original icon where the home button is, weren’t the hardest-to-get items from the sale last year. Those were the PS5 Pros which were limited to just 35,000. But the PS1-style DualSense did still sell out quickly, with many missing out once the initial pre-order frenzy subsided.

The restock may cut down on some of those issues, including problems with scalpers, by requiring every person to have a PS Plus membership. At the same time, the emphasis on “highly limited quantities” makes it sound like Sony is content to still leave some fans out in the cold. Most of the other limited-edition DualSense controllers, like those for Spider-Man 2, The Last Of Us Part 2, Helldivers 2, and Death Stranding 2 (lots of sequels this generation!) ranged from underwhelming to ugly. It’s a shame the only one everyone agrees looks awesome is also the hardest to get.



