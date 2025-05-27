A Splashy Ode To Jet Set Radio And More Hit PS Plus In June

Beautiful 3D platformer Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is hitting PS Plus this month. The hyper-stylish homage to Jet Set Radio arrives alongside NBA 2K25 and a Destiny 2 takeover in June. Some noteworthy classics are also joining the subscription service catalog, including PlayStation 2's Grand Theft Auto 3.

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition

The decent haul is part of PlayStation’s 2025 Days of Play event that includes a range of discounts on PS5 games, hardware, and accessories, including 33 percent off new memberships or upgrades of existing ones to the Premium tier. Here’s everything coming to the Essential tier in June 2025:

NBA 2K25 | PS5, PS4 (available June 3)

Alone in the Dark (2024) | PS5 (available June 3)

| PS5 (available June 3) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk | PS5, PS4 (available June 3)

| PS5, PS4 (available June 3) Destiny 2: The Final Shape | PS5, PS4 (available May 28)

The Final Shape arrives a year after it originally went live and brought an end to the 10-year Light and Darkness saga in Bungie’s sci-fi MMO shooter. The expansion offers a good-to-great seven-mission campaign that you can enjoy even without any prior Destiny experience, though Sony’s bringing the rest of the loot sandbox’s old expansions (at least the ones that weren’t vaulted) to PS Plus Extra and Premium in June as well, along with:

Another Crab’s Treasure | PS5 (available May 29)

| PS5 (available May 29) Skull and Bones | PS5 (available June 2)

| PS5 (available June 2) Destiny 2: Legacy Collection | PS5, PS4 (available June 4)

| PS5, PS4 (available June 4) Grand Theft Auto III | PS4, PS5 (available June 10)

GTA 3 took the Rockstar franchise into a 3D open world when it first released in 2001, and its newer Definitive Edition version is finally in good shape thanks to a major patch last fall. Start now and you’ll have plenty of time to hit Vice City, San Andreas, GTA 4, and GTA 5 before GTA 6 hits in just under a year from now. Or you could carve out space for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a sleeper 2023 GOTY contender that sports gorgeous cel-shaded art and graffiti-infused skateboard platforming. It can get repetitive but is the perfect no-commitment subscription pickup.

Advertisement

.