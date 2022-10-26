Dead by Daylight



Within the horror genre, there are some go-to gameplay types, and “asymmetric multiplayer game” is one of them. Fortunately, Dead by Daylight is one of the best. It revolves around a group of players called survivors escaping a map before the person playing as a killer manages to impale them all on hooks as part of a ritual summoning sacrifice.

Somewhat barebones back when Behavior Interactive released it in 2016. Dead by Daylight has continued to get new updates and improvements. There’s also plenty of licensed crossovers with villains ranging from Halloween’s Michael Myers to Silent Hill’s Pyramid Head. Even if the killer doesn’t manage to hook you, the game certainly will!