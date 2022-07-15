For ages, PS Plus was simply a perk program for people who played video games on a PlayStation console. Following a relaunch in June 2022, it’s now also a true games-on-demand service, replete with a library of games that you can download and play on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 (provided you’ve signed up for the correct tier).

Unfortunately, PS Plus is hobbled by a needlessly flummoxing tier system, which determines what perks you can actually make use of. It breaks down as follows:

PS Plus Basic: $10 a month gets you the same perks PS Plus has always allotted: two free games per month in addition to the option to play multiplayer games online.

PS Plus Extra: $15 a month adds access to a deep library of PS4 and PS5 games.

PS Plus Premium: $18 a month, in addition to the benefits of Extra, gives you access to games from the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PlayStation Portable libraries. You also can demo some blockbusters.

Right now, given the paltry state of the service’s classics library, we’re focusing this on games included in the Extra tier. PS Plus has no shortage of tentpoles, including many first-party games (Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man, the Demon’s Souls remake). It also includes marquee games from the world’s biggest publishers (everyone, say hi to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla). You’re probably aware those exist, and are worth checking out. These are the deep cuts. Here, without further ado, are the best games to check out in Sony’s revamped PS Plus.